Special Exhibition on Constitution Day draws applauds of Parliamentarians

The Speaker appreciated the use of multi-media and said interactive exhibitions make information dissemination interesting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:45 IST
Special Exhibition on Constitution Day draws applauds of Parliamentarians
Gujarat Governor Aharya Devvrut wrote in the visitors’ book that “ the gallery provides an insight into the tremendous efforts put in by hundreds of visionary leaders. Image Credit: Twitter(@LokSabhaSectt)

Even as India celebrated the 71st Constitution Day with enthusiasm with a nation-wide reading of the Preamble led by the President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, a Special Exhibition on the Constitution Day at Kevadia in Gujarat, drew appreciation of Parliamentarians and Legislators.

This Exhibition, organized by the Bureau of Outreach Communication of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in collaboration with the Parliamentary Museum and Archives, as part of the 80th All India Conference of Presiding Officers at the Statue of Unity site in Gujarat, was inaugurated by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla on Wednesday. The Exhibition traced the journey of democratic tradition in the country, right from Vedic Times, through the Lichchavi republic to the making of Modern India.

The 1,600 sqft multimedia exhibition had 50 panels of still exhibits besides Plasma display, interactive Digital Flip Book, RFID Card Reader, Interactive screen, Digital Touch Wall etc.

The Speaker appreciated the use of multi-media and said interactive exhibitions make information dissemination interesting. He said, the exhibition effectively captures the chronology of the framing of the Constitution and such exhibition should be taken to different parts of the country to create awareness about our democratic tradition.

The framing of the Constitution of India has been dealt with in detail making use of archival material. Rare film footage showing events associated with the framing of the Constitution, speeches made by important members of the Constituent Assembly like Dr B R Ambedkar, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shyamaprasad Mukherjee among others, were sourced from the archives of Films Division of India, Mumbai.

On one of the Plasma Displays, a visitor could choose to read the Preamble of the Constitution in different Indian languages. A Digital Flip Book gave glimpses of illustrations from the Constitution. A Digital Touch Wall gave information about our various national symbols, while another digital screen displayed the chronology of framing of the Constitution. Another display wall described the influence of other Constitutions of the world in drafting the Constitution of India.

RFID Card Reader - an interactive display, whereby placing the card bearing the name of the Member of the Constituent Assembly, his/her profile and contribution could be read on the screen was a special attraction. Three categories of cards were on display – Members of the Drafting Committee, Women Members of the Constituent Assembly and the Members of the Constituent Assembly from Gujarat with Hansa Mehta and Kanhaiyalal Munshi being the prominent figures.

Gujarat Governor Aharya Devvrut wrote in the visitors' book that " the gallery provides an insight into the tremendous efforts put in by hundreds of visionary leaders. The collection has beautifully shown the artefacts of the past and utilized every possible digital effort to project the same". Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines, Shri Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Speakers of various State Assemblies were prominent among the dignitaries who visited the exhibition.

The archival display of signatures of Members of the Drafting Committee, key functionaries of the Government and Parliament, portraits of past and present Speakers etc were other prominent panels. Another highlight of the exhibition was the section on State Assemblies, where a visitor could see and appreciate the architectural beauty and diversity of different State Assembly buildings.

Covid appropriate behaviour protocols were incorporated and special care taken to ensure sanitation, especially with respect to touch screen displays.

The two-day All India Conference of Presiding Officers at Kevadia ended with a resolve to strengthen institutions of democracy and spread awareness among the public about the Constitution and democratic tradition of India.

