Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 594 new cases, Odisha's COVID-19 tally reaches 3,17,239

Odisha reported 594 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally of cases in the state to 3,17,239 till Thursday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:07 IST
With 594 new cases, Odisha's COVID-19 tally reaches 3,17,239
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha reported 594 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally of cases in the state to 3,17,239 till Thursday.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in the state include 308839 recoveries and 6629 active cases. Fourteen patients succumbed due to the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Department of Odisha.

In terms of district-wise cases on Thursday, Khurda witnessed the most number of cases at 56, followed by Sundargarh (55), Cuttack (55), Balangir (42), Mayurbhanj (42), Angul (37), Puri ( 37), Balasore (34), Jharsuguda (27) Nuapada (25), Jagatsinghpur (24), Kalahandi (20), Keonjhar (19), Bargarh (14), Sambalpur (17), Kendrapada (16), and Bhadrak (11). (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopian PM tells African envoys he will protect civilians in Tigray

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds government will protect civilians in the northern region of Tigray, he told African peace envoys on Friday, a day after he announced the military was beginning the final phase of an offensive there. But ...

AAP supports, stands with farmers; 'dark' farm laws must be withdrawn: Party MLAs

Aam Aadmi Party AAP legislators on Friday extended their support to farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws and said these dark laws must be withdrawn. They also said that the farmers, mainly from Punjab, reached Delhi after much s...

FOREX-Dollar edges down, set for weekly loss; kiwi having best month since 2013

The dollar fell on Friday, close to its lowest in three months and on track for a weekly loss against a basket of currencies, as markets continued their rally on vaccine progress and hopes for a global economic recovery. The dollar has fall...

US agency investigating Tesla front suspension failures

The US governments road safety agency is investigating complaints that suspensions can fail on nearly 115,000 Tesla electric vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 43 complaints that linkages near the ball ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020