Fresh low-pressure area likely to form over south-east Bay of Bengal in next 48 hours

A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the south-east Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours with has potential to intensify in cyclone storm also, said Chennai's Meteorological Department on Friday. While talking to ANI, Director at Chennai's Meteorological Department, Dr S Balachandran said that the cyclonic storm of Nivar made the landfall near Puducherry, however, its intensity is gradually decreasing. The rainfall will decrease in the next two days in Tamil Nadu.

"Several areas of north-west Tamil-Nadu received rainfall including Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur," Balachandran added. As per the current conditions, a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the south-east Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. It is likely to form depression and move towards the western area of Tamil Nadu coast, according to Balachandran.

"We are monitoring the situation, the rainfall activities are very likely to occur over the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, from December 1 to 3. As of now, it has potential for to intensify in cyclone storm also," he added. At least three people were killed and three others suffered injuries due to the Cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu, Atulya Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary of the state said on Thursday.

Waterlogging in parts of Chennai city was seen following overnight rainfall due to the cyclone.(ANI)