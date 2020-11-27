EU to offer UK fish deal in bid to break Brexit deadlock - RTE

EU to offer UK fish deal in bid to break Brexit deadlock - RTEReuters | London | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:52 IST
European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier will propose that 15-18% of the value of fish quota that European fleets catch in British waters be restored to the United Kingdom, RTE reported on Friday.
"EU vessels catch on average €650 million in quota each year from UK waters, meaning Barnier's offer would be worth up to €117m," RTE correspondent Tony Connelly said. "These would be in demersal and pelagic stocks."
