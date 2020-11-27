Will make all necessary arrangements: AAP welcomes farmers to Delhi

Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:15 IST

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Welcoming the protesting farmers, who were allowed to enter Delhi through the Tikri border to hold demonstrations on Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area against the new farm laws, the Aam Adami Party on Friday said that it will make all the necessary arrangements for them. "The Aam Aadmi Party welcomes the farmers to Delhi. We will take full care of the farmers and make all the necessary arrangements for them. We stand with the farmers in this battle. Jai Kisan," the party tweeted from its official handle.

Prior to that, the party also disclosed the capital territory government's decision to reject Delhi Police's application seeking permission to convert stadiums into temporary jails for the protesting farmers and asked the central government to accept their demands. Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed several stations in the national capital as a precautionary measure.

"Entry and exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line are now closed," the DMRC tweeted earlier today. Moreover, vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana). "Interstate vehicles may take Western/Eastern Peripheral Expressway," said Delhi Traffic Police, which diverted traffic in several places in the national capital.

"In view of the rally/march/protest by all India kishan sangharsh coordination committee, the traffic police are diverting traffic from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy in this area," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. "Tikri Border is completely closed for traffic movements by local police. Traffic intending to go towards Haryana is also closed. All motorists are advised to avoid this route...," the Delhi Traffic Police said in another tweet. (ANI)

