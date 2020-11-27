Military adviser to Khamenei vows to strike killers of nuclear scientist

Military adviser to Khamenei vows to strike killers of nuclear scientistReuters | Tehran | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:52 IST
An Iranian military commander said on Friday that Iran would strike back against the killers of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
"We will strike as thunder at the killers of this oppressed martyr and will make them regret their action," tweeted Hossein Dehghan, also a military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
