Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt makes arrangements for farmers at Burari

Thousands of farmers gathered at various entry points into the national capital were allowed in to hold a peaceful protest at a north Delhi ground against the central farm laws. Some representatives of the farmers also inspected the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari along with police officers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 22:41 IST
Delhi govt makes arrangements for farmers at Burari
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government welcomed the protesting farmers as their "guests" on Friday and made elaborate arrangements for their food, drinking water and shelter. Thousands of farmers gathered at various entry points into the national capital were allowed in to hold a peaceful protest at a north Delhi ground against the central farm laws.

Some representatives of the farmers also inspected the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari along with police officers. Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha said he had made arrangements for drinking water at the site on the directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"We have deployed 20 tankers each containing 9,000 litres of water," he told PTI. Chadha said he had appointed two nodal officers at Nirankari Samagam to ensure that the farmers were taken care of. "They are our guests, we will be more than happy to host them," he said.

Rithala MLA Mohinder Goyal made arrangements for food, while the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board set up shelters for the farmers. Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot issued an order directing district magistrates of North Delhi and Central Delhi to make adequate arrangements for shelter, drinking water, mobile toilets and sanitation services for the farmers in "view of the prevailing winter season and the pandemic".

"We will try and ensure that the farmers do not face any problem in Delhi," he tweeted. Chadha said it had come to his notice that farmers did not want to go to the Burari ground, adding that the Centre should give them a place of their choice to hold peaceful protests.

A number of farmers said they want to go either to the Ramlila ground or Jantar Mantar to protest against the farm laws.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Puri temple trinity adorns 'Nagarjuna Besa', tight security put in place to avoid crowding

After a gap of nearly 26 years, the trinity in Shree Jagannath Temple here on Friday adorned the much-awaited Nagarjuna Besa warrior attire, but there was no devotee to witness the grand event as temple gates remain closed for public due to...

Nitish deplores Lalu's 'attempts' at poaching NDA legislators

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed disgust over his arch rival Lalu Prasads alleged attempts at poaching MLAs of the NDA and warned that the latters antics would only harm the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal. Kumar also h...

Four killed due to Nivar cyclone in TN; Centre, state announce relief

The Centre on Friday pledged all support to cyclone Nivar-affected Tamil Nadu with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Palniswami announcing relief to the kin of those killed. Nivar which wreaked havoc in 18 districts of ...

Farmers' protest: National highway at Singhu border turns into mega kitchen at evening

A stretch of the national highway at Singhu border turned into a mega kitchen on Friday evening as exhausted farmers camped on the road along with their tractors and cooked dinner following a long day of protest. Even as police permitted th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020