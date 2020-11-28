Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Sunday mass to resume tomorrow after months of closure due to pandemic

Churches in Mumbai are set to resume mass services from tomorrow with government prescribed guidelines after several months of closure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-11-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 15:18 IST
Mumbai: Sunday mass to resume tomorrow after months of closure due to pandemic
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Churches in Mumbai are set to resume mass services from tomorrow with government prescribed guidelines after several months of closure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Although the Maharashtra government had allowed religious places to reopen from November 16, churches in Mumbai remained shut for the public and only private prayers were allowed inside the church premises.

According to a statement from the Our Lady Of Salvation Church in Dadar (W), face masks will be made compulsory and social distancing is to be maintained at all times. Adults above the age of 65 years, children below 10, and persons with fever, cold, cough, and comorbidities will not be allowed inside church premises.

"The government suddenly announced the reopening of religious places at a time when we were not prepared with the necessary infrastructure in regard to COVID-19 precautions. So we took our time for all the necessary arrangements like foot-pedal sanitiser dispensers, demarcation for social distancing, and availability of spare masks for the visitors," Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for Archbishop of Bombay, told ANI last week. All religious places of worship had been closed in the nationwide lockdown on March 25 as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are currently 87,969 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra including 6,185 new cases being reported on Friday. The total count in the state now stands at 18,08,550, including 16,72,627 recoveries and 46,898 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK testing error wrongly tells 1,300 people they have coronavirus

Over 1,300 people in Britain were inaccurately informed they were infected with coronavirus after a laboratory error at the governments NHS Test and Trace system, the Department of Health and Social Care told Reuters on Saturday.NHS Test an...

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

Malaysia will hold a general election when the novel coronavirus pandemic is over, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Saturday, shortly after he averted a showdown by winning parliamentary support for his administrations budget.Parliam...

Here's how green Mediterranean ('green Med') diet may be better for health

Green Mediterranean green Med diet containing more plant matter and very little red meat or poultry, maybe even better for cardiovascular and metabolic health than the traditional version--at least in men. The research was published online ...

Baffled Imran Khan denies permission for anti-govt rally in Multan

Baffled by protests against his government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he would not give permission to the political parties to hold anti-government rallies in Multan and other cities due to spread of Covid-19. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020