Left Menu
Development News Edition

After overnight rain, toxic foam over Madurai's Vaigai river, Sellur pond

Toxic foam was seen eveloping sections of the Vaigai river and Sellur pond in Madurai on Saturday after heavy rains lashed the city overnight.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:18 IST
After overnight rain, toxic foam over Madurai's Vaigai river, Sellur pond
People gather at Sellur bridge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Toxic foam was seen eveloping sections of the Vaigai river and Sellur pond in Madurai on Saturday after heavy rains lashed the city overnight. Levels in the water bodies rose after the rain, which was continuous for two hours.

The foam was a result of mixing of wastewater in ponds and the river with the rain. Fire department officials were called to spray water along a channel of the Vaigai river, over a bridge in the Sellur area.

Apart from it, Chennai's Korratur area where rain water entered in shops caused huge loss. Part of Rameswara also experienced waterlogging due to the heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu. A low-pressure area is very likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal which will concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Department.

The low-pressure area is very likely to intensify further and reach Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on December 2. (ANI)

Also Read: Airowater Charts National and Global Expansion; Expands Tamil Nadu Business on the Back of High Demand from the Region

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka CM's political secy hospitalised after 'suicide'

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappas political secretary and relative N R Santosh who was hospitalised following alleged suicide attempt, is stable and cheerful, and may be discharged in a day or two, doctors treating him said on Satur...

J-K Administrative Council approves policy to improve telecom, internet connectivity in UT

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the JK Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure Policy JKCCIP to improve telecom and internet connectivity to fulfil objectives...

COVID-19: SC seeks implementation of guidelines by Centre, states on Anganwadis

The Supreme Court has directed the Central government to file a detailed affidavit on the steps taken to implement the guidelines issued on the operation of Anganwadi services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justi...

Rugby-All Blacks go back to basics to beat Pumas and snap losing streak

New Zealand thrashed Argentina 38-0 in a Tri-Nations test in Newcastle on Saturday to gain a measure of revenge for their stunning loss to the Pumas two weeks ago and snap a two-match losing streak.The All Blacks scored five tries to earn a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020