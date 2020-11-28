Political vested interests misguiding farmers, says Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday expressed confidence that the few "misguided" farmers, who are protesting against the Centre's three farm laws, will understand the well-meaning intentions behind these changes. It is unfortunate that some political vested interests are misguiding those farmers, he said.

Thousands of farmers started entering the national capital on Friday as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws. "It is little unfortunate that some political vested interests are misguiding our farmers. But I am very confident that just like almost across the country, farmers have welcomed our new initiatives on the farm side , the few misguided farmers will also understand the well meaning intentions behind these changes for the benefit of the farmers, and for a better future for our farmers," Goyal said.

He said that if pen or thermos manufacturers do not have any restriction on where and to whom to market their goods, farmers too deserve the same independence. The government, he said, is working at strengthening the hands of farmers by unshackling them from the constraints of the past.

"We are preparing the country and our farmers to become stronger, to get the ability to market their own products anywhere in the country," the commerce and industry minister added..