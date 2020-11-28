Left Menu
Ready to deliberate on every problem and demand, assures Home Minister Amit Shah to protesting farmers

Reaching out to protesting farmers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the central government was ready to hold talks on their "every problem and demand".

28-11-2020
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Reaching out to protesting farmers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the central government was ready to hold talks on their "every problem and demand". He urged the farmers, who are protesting against three farm laws enacted recently, to shift to Nirankari Samagam Ground marked for their protest by Delhi Police and said the Centre was ready to talk to them earlier than December 3.

"To farmers protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border and Punjab border, I would like to tell them that the central government is ready to discuss all their issues over a meeting called upon by the agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 3. We are ready to hear all their concerns and demands," Amit Shah told ANI. He said farmers at many places were staying with their tractors and trollies on highways in the cold weather.

He urged leaders of farmer organizations to bring the farmers to the designated place as it will be more convenient for them and the commuters and they can continue their protest in a democratic manner. "Delhi Police is ready to shift you to a bigger ground where health facilities like ambulance and food along with toilets and security will be provided," he said.

He also said that if the farmers want to a hold discussion before December 3, the Centre is ready for that. "If farmers' unions want to hold a discussion before December 3 then, I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to the designated place, our government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day," Shah said.

The Union Minister assured the farmers that the government was ready to assist them with all their issues. The farmers have embarked on 'Dilli Chalo' march to protest against the three farm laws. The Tikri border has been opened to enable farmers to proceed to the ground marked for their protest. (ANI)

