Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition demands larger venue, food & lodging facility for protesting farmers in Delhi

Asserting that the Burari ground on the outskirts of the national capital is "too small to accommodate tens of thousands" of farmers, leaders of several opposition parties issued a joint statement on Saturday demanding a larger venue for them to protest against the new farm laws, besides food and lodging facilities in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 22:19 IST
Opposition demands larger venue, food & lodging facility for protesting farmers in Delhi
Farmers protest in Burari on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the Burari ground on the outskirts of the national capital is "too small to accommodate tens of thousands" of farmers, leaders of several opposition parties issued a joint statement on Saturday demanding a larger venue for them to protest against the new farm laws, besides food and lodging facilities in Delhi. In the statement addressed to the central government, titled "Hear Our Farmers' Voice: Stop Repression", the opposition leaders said that use of tear gas, water cannons, roadblocks, police barricades, and digging up the national highways surrounding Delhi was akin to waging a "war" on the protesting farmers.

"Braving severe repression, tear-gassing, heavy water-cannoning, roadblocks, police barricades and digging up the national highways surrounding Delhi is akin to waging a war on our farmers. Tens of thousands of farmers have successfully reached the national capital of Delhi. We salute their determination and courage in this massive protest demanding the withdrawal of the retrograde anti-kisan agriculture laws," said the statement. They added a larger ground like the "Ram Lila Maidan" in Delhi should be allotted to the protesting farmers.

"This ground, however, is too small for the tens of thousands who have reached Delhi. We the undersigned demand that a larger ground like Ram Lila Maidan or similar must be allotted for this peaceful protest and all necessary arrangements must be made for their stay and food," added state statement signed by NCP's Sharad Pawar, DMK's T R Baalu, RJD's Manoj Jha, and CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury among others. The statement added that the central government must adhere to the democratic process and norms and address the concerns of the protesting farmers.

The farmers have been allotted a ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi after the administration opened Tikri border with Haryana on Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NSA Doval calls on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and had a fruitful discussion with him on issues pertaining to trade, new investments and security in the Indian Ocean to bolster the bilater...

Goa CM Sawant invites President Kovind for Liberation Day celebration

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind and invited him to attend the Goa Liberation Day celebration. Called on the Honble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, in New Delhi today. Extended a warm in...

Iran's leader promises retaliation for nuclear scientist's killing

Irans supreme leader promised on Saturday to retaliate for the killing of the Islamic Republics top nuclear scientist, raising the threat of a new confrontation with the West and Israel in the remaining weeks of Donald Trumps presidency.Aya...

IndiGrid inks pact to acquire 74pc stake in PKTCL from RInfra

India Grid Trust on Saturday said that it has inked an agreement to acquire 74 per cent stake in Parbati Koldam Transmission&#160;Company&#160;from Reliance InfrastructureIndia Grid Trust has signed share&#160;purchase agreement on November...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020