Officials rescue 60-year-old man trapped in floodwater in Andhra's Chittoor

The officials of local administration on Saturday rescued a 60-year-old man Abbulaiah who was trapped in the floodwater of Niva river stream near Kotrakona village, GD Nellore Mandal here in Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-11-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 23:27 IST
A visual from the rescue operation. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The officials of local administration on Saturday rescued a 60-year-old man Abbulaiah who was trapped in the floodwater of Niva river stream near Kotrakona village, GD Nellore Mandal here in Andhra Pradesh. Abbulaiah hails from Kalijavedu village of Nellore Mandal.

In order to rescue him, the official ordered to close the gates of NTR reservoir so no additional water entered the stream and then they rescued Abbulaiah. DSP Sudhakar Reddy, Circle Inspector Balayya, Sub Inspector Suman, Tehsildar Inbanathan have successfully rescued the old man from the stream.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore districts affected by cyclone Nivar and announced Rs 5 lakhs ex gratia to the bereaved families. Reddy said that financial aid of Rs 500 will be granted to those who have taken shelter in relief centres after the devastating cyclone.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to estimate the crop loss and immediately submit the report in this regard and added that victims should be treated with the utmost care and with a humanitarian approach. Eight people lost their lives due to cyclone, which included six deaths in Chittoor and two in Kadapa. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

At least three people killed by flooding in Sardinia

At least three people have been killed by flooding after heavy rain swept over the east side of the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, Italian authorities and local media said on Saturday. In Bitti, a town in the province of Nuoro, streets w...

Jaishankar concludes visit to Seychelles; stresses on enhancing bilateral ties in post-COVID era

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed on Indias resolve to further enhance the India-Seychelles strategic partnership in the post-COVID era as he held high-level talks with the countrys top leadership during his two-day visit to t...

Number of new coronavirus cases in France steadies

France reported 12,580 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, nearly unchanged from Fridays 12,459, health ministry data showed.The number of people in intensive care fell by 106 to 3,777, after falling by 135 on Friday. The number of people wh...

UK, France sign new deal to stop illegal migration across Channel

Britain and France signed a new agreement to try to stop illegal migration across the Channel on Saturday, upping patrols and technology in the hope of closing off a dangerous route used by migrants to try to reach the UK on small boats. UK...
