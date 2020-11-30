Left Menu
Development News Edition

Educational institutions to remain closed across J-K till December 31

All schools, colleges and higher education institutes in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed till December 31 according to an order issued by the Union Territory administration.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-11-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 08:33 IST
Educational institutions to remain closed across J-K till December 31
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

All schools, colleges and higher education institutes in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed till December 31 according to an order issued by the Union Territory administration. "Class 9-12 students can visit schools on a voluntary basis. Cinemas can open with 50 per cent capacity. 100 guests are allowed in marriage functions," the UT administration said.

"All schools, colleges, higher educational institutions (including Anganwadi centres), etc will continue to remain closed till December 31, 2020 except training institutions run by the central/state government," the UT administration further said in its order. Online/distance learning shall be permitted, the UT administration further said.

It further said that 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff shall be permitted to be called to schools for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work, in areas outside containment zones only. The administration has allowed students of classes 9 to 12 are permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers.

Higher education institutions will be permitted only for research scholars and PG students in science and technical streams requiring lab/experimental works. Social and other gatherings have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside containment zones only.

The administration further said that religious places shall continue to remain open for public, subject to the SOP already issued in this regard. Religious processions and large religious gatherings shall however continue to remain strictly prohibited. No restrictions on the entry of passengers, travellers by road, rail or Air. However, they will have to undergo compulsory COVID-19 antigen test. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Devotees witness 'Chokkapanai' lit at Ramanathaswamy Temple on Karthigai Deepam festival

Devotees witnessed Chokkapanai Palm Tree lit at Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam festival on Monday. Karthigai Deepam is celebrated on the Pournami Purnima Tithi of the Tamil month of Karthigai. Like D...

'For Diego': Napoli beats Roma 4-0 amid Maradona tributes

Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napolis first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. Maradona led Napoli to its only two Ser...

China's blue-chip index hits 5-1/2-year high on upbeat data; Hong Kong slips

Chinas blue-chip index scaled a near 5-12-year high on Monday, led by gains in traditional industries, as upbeat factory activity data showed continued recovery in the worlds second-largest economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. The CSI300 ...

David Prowse made Darth Vader leap off the page and on to big screen: George Lucas

Filmmaker George Lucas paid tributes to David Prowse, the man behind the Darth Vader mask in the original Star Wars trilogy, saying the late actor brought a physicality to the role that was essential for the character. Prowse, an English ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020