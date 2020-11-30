Rahul Gandhi wishes people on Guru Nanak Jayanti
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 08:42 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. "Away from ego, Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught me truth and brotherhood. I pay tribute to him. Best wishes to all of you, Guru Purab. #GuruNanakJayanti2020," read Gandhi's tweet translated from Hindi.
Devotees offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs.
The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima. (ANI)
ALSO READ
BJP attacks Congress over Gupkar Alliance, targets Rahul Gandhi
It was his personal opinion, not RJD's stand: Manoj Jha on Shivanand Tiwari's picnic remark against Rahul Gandhi
Guru Jambeshwar University reopens, COVID-19 health norms implemented
Gandhi's writings gave voice to some of my deepest instincts: Barack Obama
Be alert against people trying to 'destabilise' community: Akal Takht Jathedar to Sikhs