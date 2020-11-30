Mizoram reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

Mizoram reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of cases in the state to 3,826.

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Mizoram, the total discharged cases in the state are 3,440. The active cases in the state are 381, while the death toll due to the infection is at five.

The three new cases were confirmed through Rapid Antigen Test and no cases were reported by TrueNat. (ANI)

