Truck drivers fear harassment on pretext of Covid testing, not keen to enter Mizoram: Assam minister
The Minister for Environment and Forest, Excise and Fishery, who visited the inter-state border at Dholakhal and Lailapur areas, said steps are being taken for facilitating testing in the camps for Seema Suraksha Bal jawans deployed along the border. Movement of vehicles between Mizoram and Assam resumed on November 9 as the blockade on National Highway-306 was lifted after 12 days amid border tension between the two northeastern states.PTI | Silchar | Updated: 19-11-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 23:46 IST
Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Thursday said truck drivers have expressed unwillingness to enter Mizoram, fearing "harassment" on the pretext of COVID-19 testing. The Minister for Environment and Forest, Excise and Fishery, who visited the inter-state border at Dholakhal and Lailapur areas, said steps are being taken for facilitating testing in the camps for Seema Suraksha Bal jawans deployed along the border.
Movement of vehicles between Mizoram and Assam resumed on November 9 as the blockade on National Highway-306 was lifted after 12 days amid border tension between the two northeastern states. Residents of Lailapur began the blockade on October 28, demanding the withdrawal of Mizoram forces from what they claimed as Assam's territory.
Mizoram had refused to pull out, arguing that forces were deployed within its territory. Later, at a meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, between the chief secretaries of Assam and Mizoram, it was decided that Mizoram will partly withdraw its forces from the border areas and the blockade on NH-306 will be lifted.
"Mizoram will have to retreat eventually and we are not going to budge an inch from our territory," Suklabaidya asserted. He, however, said that Assam wants to keep brotherhood and harmony intact with the neighbouring state.
- READ MORE ON:
- Parimal Suklabaidya
- Suklabaidya
- Ajay Kumar
- Mizoram
- Suraksha Bal
- Assam
- Bhalla
- Dholakhal
ALSO READ
Hockey Mizoram awarded best Hockey India member unit for 2019-2020
Ready to help but Mizoram should carry out agri activities on its own soil: Assam Forest Minister
Mizoram court sentences man to 20 yrs RI to be followed by life term for murdering 5 of family
Mizoram to partly withdraw forces from Assam border, BSF to be deployed
Traffic movement resumes between Mizoram, Assam as blockade ends after 12 days