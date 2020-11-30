Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers protesting at Delhi border offer prayers on Guru Nanak Jayanti, distribute 'prasad'

The farmers protesting against the newly enacted farm laws at Delhi-Haryana border on Monday offered prayers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and distributed 'prasad' among each other and security personnel.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 13:13 IST
Farmers protesting at Delhi border offer prayers on Guru Nanak Jayanti, distribute 'prasad'
A visual from Singhu border on Monday morning. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The farmers protesting against the newly enacted farm laws at Delhi-Haryana border on Monday offered prayers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and distributed 'prasad' among each other and security personnel. To mark the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism and one of the most celebrated Sikh gurus, farmers protesting at the Tikri border and Singhu border were seen offering prayer here.

Speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) president Manjeet Singh said that even though farmers from Punjab have come to Delhi to protest against the farm laws, they are celebrating the occasion with great zeal. "Today is a very auspicious day for us. We are fortunate that today is Guru Nanak Dev ji's birthday. This our 'sanskars' in Punjab that we celebrate Guruparva with great zeal. We will do the same tonight as well," Singh said.

He said that the 'jatbandi' will do 'kirtan' and then there will be 'Ardas' on stage and 'Deepmala' will also be done in the evening in which farmers will light lamps and candles on the tractor and trolleys in all places. "We have definitely come here from Punjab but we will celebrate Guruparva the same way we do every year. In Ardas, we pray that our Guru Nanak ji gives good sense to the government so that the "black laws" being imposed on us are scrapped," Singh said.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, is celebrated to mark the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs. The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima. Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the Central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them.Around 32 farmer organisations, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest.The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Central government is ready for talks with the farmers' unions on December 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

For the first time in Healthcare, Curatio Healthcare launches 'Quree' - an AI Chatbot with Engagely.ai

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- Chennai based Curatio Healthcare, pioneers of dermatology and pediatric dermatology products since 2005, has teamed up with Mumbai based Conversational AI Company Engagely.ai to introduce Indias f...

Utpal Kumar Singh appointed Lok Sabha Secretary General

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday appointed senior IAS officer Utpal Kumar Singh as Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, an official order said. Singh, a 1986 batch IAS officer of Uttrakhand Cadre, will assume charge on December 1. He wil...

FOCUS-Mortgage boom risks coming home to roost for Brazil's banks

Owning their first home on the outskirts of Sao Paulo felt like a distant dream when tattoo artist Fernando do Prado and pharmacist Jenifer Ferreira got engaged in January.They soon realized, however, that it was within reach if they used t...

FEATURE-Kenyan farmers and young guides enlisted to protect city forests

By Kagondu Njagi KARINDE, Kenya, Nov 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Peter Wainana remembers when the forest near his home outside Kenyas capital, Nairobi, was so thick with trees and vegetation it was difficult to walk through.Today, Thogo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020