Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre planning to create 5 cr employment opportunities in MSME sectors

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the Central government is planning to create 5 crore more employment opportunities from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sectors only.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:48 IST
Centre planning to create 5 cr employment opportunities in MSME sectors
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the Central government is planning to create 5 crore more employment opportunities from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sectors only. Addressing the first-ever Virtual 2020 Horasis Asia meeting, Gadkari said: "The government is planning to create 5 crore more employment opportunity from MSME sectors only. In the coming years, India will become the top automobile manufacturing hub in the world."

"As compared with China, India has got huge potential. The availability of young talented manpower, raw material and favorable Policy of Centre and State governments is making India a favorite destination for investors to invest in India," he said. The Union Minister said that the government's target is to take the MSME contribution to the economic growth from 30 per cent to 40 per cent and also increase the MSME export from 48 per cent to 60 per cent.

The event saw 400 of the foremost business and political leaders from Asia and the world gathered to overcome the profound economic, political and social disruptions caused by COVID-19. Frank-Jurgen Richter, Chairman of Horasis said that the meeting was a great success - 400 speakers including Ministers from India, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Hong Kong as well as many leading captains of industry attended.

"Participants agreed to join hands and to cooperate - in the spirit of true multilateralism and public-private partnership. Asia as a region is making impressive progress in containing COVID-19, and at the same time is using the pandemic as a means for transformation - to make their respective economies more resilient and sustainable," he said.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FA to investigate social media post by United's Cavani

The English FA is looking into a deleted social media post by Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani which contained a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts. The 33-year-old Uruguay international inspired United to a 3-2 comeb...

TMC will get a taste of its own medicine : Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata, Nov 30 PTI BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh Monday hit back at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for calling him a goonda and said the saffron party believed in standing by the people and the ruling side will get the taste of its own me...

7 alleged Maoists surrender before police in Visakhapatnam

At least seven alleged Maoists of the Andhra-Odisha AOB border division surrendered before police in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.The surrendered militia members have been identified as J Bala Raju, J Bala Krishna, J Prakash, J John, J Paul, K C...

Ethiopia's PM relishes victory, but Tigrayan leader says war not over

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praised his soldiers on Monday for victory over a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigrays forces said they were still fighting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020