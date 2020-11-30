Left Menu
Former IOA chief Ramachandran elected to World Triathlon Audit Committee

Former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president N Ramachandran has been elected as a member of the World Triathlon Audit Committee.

Former IOA chief Ramachandran elected to World Triathlon Audit Committee
Former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president N Ramachandran has been elected as a member of the World Triathlon Audit Committee. Ramachandran, who is the CEO of Indian Triathlon Federation, was elected to the committee at the XXXIII World Triathlon Congress elections held virtually for the first time on November 29, a press release said.

He is the first Indian to be on this panel and was among the five elected from a total of 11 delegates. "It is truly an honour to be elected as a member on the World Triathlon Audit Committee," Ramachandran, who is president of Tamil Nadu Olympic Association and Tamil Nadu Triathlon Association, said in a release.

"I am humbled by the support given to me by national triathlon federations. I shall ensure transparency and governance in all transactions of the World Triathlon Audit Committee." Marisol Casado was re-elected president of World Triathlon.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

