Left Menu
Development News Edition

Annapurna idol stolen a century ago on its way back to Varanasi: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the statuette of the Annapurna deity that was stolen over a century ago is on its way back to its original home in Varanasi.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:57 IST
Annapurna idol stolen a century ago on its way back to Varanasi: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address on Dev Deepawali Mahotsav in Varanasi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the statuette of the Annapurna deity that was stolen over a century ago is on its way back to its original home in Varanasi. While addressing the public during Dev Deepawali Mahotsav in Varanasi, PM Modi said, "The statuette of the Annapurna deity which was stolen over 100 years ago is now on its way back here. It is a matter of great fortune that Mata Annapurna will come back to her original home."

Prime Minister said that the statues of deities are part of "our priceless legacy." "It is true that if so much effort was made earlier, the country would have got back many such idols. But some people have different thinking. For us, heritage means the country's heritage but for some people, heritage means their name and their family's name. For us, heritage means our culture, our faith. For them, heritage means their own statues, their family photos," he added.

Prime Minister also paid tributes to all those who have laid their lives for the nation. "On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, I pay my tributes to all those who have laid their lives for the nation. The nation is giving a befitting reply to the expansionist forces, those trying to infiltrate into India or be it those trying to break the country from within," he said.

PM Modi said that none can change the Urja (energy), Bhakti (devotion) and Shakti (power) of Kashi. "No matter how much things have changed due to COVID19, none can change the Urja, Bhakti and Shakti of Kashi," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the customary first diya at the Raj Ghat in Varanasi and launched the Dev Deepawali Mahotsav. The Prime Minister was accompanied by state Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath for the ceremony.Some 15 lakh diyas lit up on the ghats of Ganga to mark the beginning of celebrations on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. Classical dancers performed during the occasion.

Dev Deepawali is a function after Deepawali when a large number of lamps are lit on the banks of rivers and other places on Kartik Purnima. Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Raj Ghat for Dev Deepawali Mahotsav after offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. They also visited the site of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project. Ghats of Varanasi were decorated for Modi's visit. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With 312 cases, Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count crosses 50,000 mark

The COVID-19 count in Ahmedabad crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday after 312 cases were detected, while 13 deaths took the toll to 2,060, an official said. The districts caseload now stands at 50,077, while the discharge of 344 people took t...

First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's goes on sale

A company has started selling the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimers disease, a leap for the field that could make it much easier for people to learn whether they have dementia. It also raises concern about the accuracy and impact...

Delhi Police ups security at border as farmers threaten to block entry points

A day after the agitating farmers threatened to block all entry points to the national capital, the Delhi Police on Monday enhanced security deployment at all the borders points connecting the city with neighbouring states of Haryana and Ut...

Georgia reports 3,216 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi Georgia, November 30 ANIXinhua Georgia reported 3,216 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking its count to 135,584. Among the new cases, 1,622 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, said the National Center for Disease Control a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020