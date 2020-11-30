Left Menu
Odisha: Medical colleges to reopen from Dec 1, social gatherings prohibited till Dec 31

Large social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and congregations will remain prohibited in Odisha till December 31 whereas all medical colleges of the state will reopen from December 1, according to the new guidelines issued by the Odisha government on Monday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 30-11-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 23:21 IST
Odisha: Medical colleges to reopen from Dec 1, social gatherings prohibited till Dec 31
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Large social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and congregations will remain prohibited in Odisha till December 31 whereas all medical colleges of the state will reopen from December 1, according to the new guidelines issued by the Odisha government on Monday. In view of the revised guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs on November 25 for surveillance and containment of Covid-19 pandemic, the Odisha government issued fresh guidelines for the next 30 days beginning December 1.

According to it, all academic/technical/skill development institutions (except Medical Colleges) to remain closed till December 31 while any social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, functions and congregation will remain prohibited till December 31. "Local Authorities, District Magistrate, Municipal Commissioner may permit public worship in religious places with appropriate restrictions based on local assessment of Covid-19 situation, following the safety protocols," the official statement read.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed till December 31. All Anganwadi centres will also remain shut for the next 30 days. Arrangement for supply of ration to the beneficiaries will continue. "The Department of Higher Education is authorised to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of re-opening of colleges, higher education institutes under its supervision after consultation with relevant stakeholders and by following the guidelines issued by University Grants Commission/All India Council for Technical Education/Ministry of Home Affairs," the statement further read.

Odisha currently has 5,317 active cases as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday. A total of 3,11,256 recoveries were recorded in the state while the death toll stood at 1,734. (ANI)

