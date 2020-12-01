Left Menu
Congress seeks intervention of Goa govt to resolve lifeguards' issue

In the wake of the ongoing protest conducted by lifeguards of Goa here, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Digambar Kamat has alleged that the state government has failed to keep up with its commitment to give justice to them.

Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of the ongoing protest conducted by lifeguards of Goa here, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Digambar Kamat has alleged that the state government has failed to keep up with its commitment to give justice to them. "I once again urge immediate intervention of Chief Minister to resolve their long-pending demands", stated Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

Kamat on Monday participated in the agitation of lifeguards at Azad Maidan in Panji and expressed his solidarity with the agitating lifeguards. Hundreds of lifeguards assembled at Panji on Monday to protest against the government's lethargic approach in resolving their demands. "Beach safety and lifeguard service are the most essential services in a tourist destination like Goa. We have seen many persons losing their lives due to drowning in the months when these lifeguards went on strike. The government should be sensitive towards lifeguards and their demands. The local lifeguards have every right to ask for support from the government," Kamat said.

"I will keep on raising this issue and will stand with the lifeguards and will ensure that they get justice," he added. (ANI)

