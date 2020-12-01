17-yr-old 'falls' from 24th floor to death in Kolkata

A 17-year-old boy died after he allegedly fell from the 24th floor of a housing complex building in Anandapur area of Kolkata, police said on Tuesday. Rudranil Dutta was a Class 12 student at Don Bosco School.

As per a statement by police, the incident took place on Monday morning at Urbana Housing Complex, after which Dutta was immediately taken to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead. Police have started a probe. (ANI)