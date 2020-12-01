Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab-based farmers' body refuses to attend meeting with Centre over agri laws

Pandher accused the government of trying to divide the protesting farmers by not inviting all the farmer unions. "If 32 Punjab-based farmers' bodies have been invited (for talks), a committee representing around 500 farmers' organisations is also there which should have also been invited," he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-12-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 12:28 IST
Punjab-based farmers' body refuses to attend meeting with Centre over agri laws
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab-based farmers' body Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Tuesday refused to participate in a meeting called by the Centre over the farm laws, demanding that representatives of all farmer unions be invited for talks. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday had invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday, instead of December 3, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and cold.

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new agri laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming. The KMSC is one of the 32 Punjab farmers' bodies invited for talks with the Centre.

"A committee of several farmers' bodies has not been invited and moreover, the prime minister is not holding this meeting. Because of these reasons, KMSC is not going to attend the meeting," KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said. Pandher accused the government of trying to divide the protesting farmers by not inviting all the farmer unions.

"If 32 Punjab-based farmers' bodies have been invited (for talks), a committee representing around 500 farmers' organisations is also there which should have also been invited," he said. "By not inviting all farmers' bodies, an attempt is being made to divide the farmer organisations. If we attend the meeting, it will be presumed that this agitation (against farm laws) is only taking place in Punjab which could be the conspiracy of the Centre," he claimed.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that these farm laws are in the interest of the farming community, Pandher said, "He (the PM) has already given his decision before the meeting. And now, no minister can go against the PM."

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Finch backs Starc to come good in 3rd ODI

Australia limited overs skipper Aaron Finch conceded Mitchell Starc has been below his best, but has backed the left-arm pacer to come good in the upcoming games against India. Starc has scalped only one wicket from 18 overs he has bowled i...

Board of Trade meeting on Wed to discuss ways to boost exports, new foreign trade policy

Measures to boost exports, manufacturing and the new foreign trade policy will be discussed at the Board of Trade BOT meeting, to be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday. The board, which includes members fro...

Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser resigns

US President Donald Trumps controversial special adviser on the coronavirus, Dr. Scott Atlas, has resigned. During his four months in the role, Atlas, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, questioned the need...

Champions League newcomers struggle to break into the elite

In a season of few Champions League wins or points for teams trying to break into the elite, two newcomers get a rare chance Wednesday. Krasnodar hosting Rennes reunites rookies on club soccers biggest stage. Both teams have gained their on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020