Six fishermen missing after deep-sea fishing boat capsizes in Arabian Sea off Mangaluru coast

At least six fishermen went missing after a deep-sea fishing boat capsized in the Arabian Sea, off Mangaluru coast, on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-12-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 13:50 IST
At least six fishermen went missing after a deep-sea fishing boat capsized in the Arabian Sea, off Mangaluru coast, on Tuesday morning. A total of 22 fishermen were onboard the ill-fated boat at the time of the incident.

Out of the 22 fishermen that were on board, 16 have been rescued so far, while six are missing, police said. Search is underway for the missing persons by local fishermen and the coastguard.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) advised fishermen not to venture into the sea on December 3 and 4, and had predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal parts of the country and over Lakshadweep. (ANI)

