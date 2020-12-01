3 doctors held in connection with Rajkot COVID hospital fire

Three doctors were arrested by the police in connection with the incident of fire at Uday Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot, which took place on November 27. Five people had died in the fire. The three doctors were arrested on Monday and they will be produced in a court today. Two more doctors are likely to be arrested once their COVID-19 test report comes negative.

Five doctors were named by the Rajkot Police in connection with the incident. "Three doctors -- Dr Vishal Modha, Prakash Modha and DrTejas Karmata -- have been arrested. They are to be produced in the court," said SIT head Manoharsinh Jadeja, who is also DCP zone 2 of Rajkot city.

The police investigated and found doctors guilty. "There were no exit gates and the staff were also not given any fire safety training," Jadeja said. The fire that broke out on Friday had claimed the lives of at least five people. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had ordered a probe into the incident and announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kin of each of the deceased. (ANI)