Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 doctors held in connection with Rajkot COVID hospital fire

Three doctors were arrested by the police in connection with the incident of fire at Uday Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot, which took place on November 27.

ANI | Rajkot (Gujarat) | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:00 IST
3 doctors held in connection with Rajkot COVID hospital fire
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Three doctors were arrested by the police in connection with the incident of fire at Uday Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot, which took place on November 27. Five people had died in the fire. The three doctors were arrested on Monday and they will be produced in a court today. Two more doctors are likely to be arrested once their COVID-19 test report comes negative.

Five doctors were named by the Rajkot Police in connection with the incident. "Three doctors -- Dr Vishal Modha, Prakash Modha and DrTejas Karmata -- have been arrested. They are to be produced in the court," said SIT head Manoharsinh Jadeja, who is also DCP zone 2 of Rajkot city.

The police investigated and found doctors guilty. "There were no exit gates and the staff were also not given any fire safety training," Jadeja said. The fire that broke out on Friday had claimed the lives of at least five people. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had ordered a probe into the incident and announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kin of each of the deceased. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France seeks 40% rise in protein crops to cut soy imports

France aims to raise the area sown with protein-rich crops by 40 from 2022 as it seeks to cut the countrys heavy reliance on Latin American soybean imports, Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said on Tuesday.To reach this target France...

Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders invests in USA's Major League Cricket

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khans Knight Riders Group, on Tuesday, announced their foray into the untapped US cricket market investing in development of Major League Cricket with a multi-million dollar T20 tournament. As per the deal, Kni...

Traqade by Gympik addresses ‘Class Booking’ issues for gym & fitness studio owners; set to revitalise the pandemic-hit Indian fitness industry

The feature enables fitness centres to seamlessly schedule and manage their group workout classes in a hassle-free and time-efficient manner It also empowers members with more control over their workout regime, allowing them to browse ...

Our internal issue not for your politics: Sena MP to Trudeau

Objecting to Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus remarks on the ongoing farmers protests near Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday told him not to play politics using Indias internal issue as fodder. Dear JustinTrudeau, touc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020