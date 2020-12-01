Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category again

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 340 in Delhi, under "very poor" category, on Tuesday. Several parts of the national capital, including Sonia Vihar (with an AQI of 383), Anand Vihar (392), Okhla (357) and ITO (356) reported dangerous AQI numbers, all in the "very poor" category, data from the Central Pollution Control Board revealed.

The Delhi government claims that stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan have significantly contributed to the hazardous levels of air pollution. In the wake of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared the story of a farmer from Haryana who is making money by selling stubble to an agro-energy plant and a paper mill.

Last week, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged the Commission for Air Quality Management to make the bio-decomposer technology mandatory for all states, stating pollution levels in the national capital rise with an increase in stubble burning in the neighbouring states. (ANI)