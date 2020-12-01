Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch climate activists take Shell to court over emissions

The legal battle led by Milieudefensie, the Dutch arm of Friends of the Earth, is the latest in a string of cases around the world in which activists are using the courts as a venue to fight for action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from governments and companies. A victory for climate activists in a Dutch courtroom could spur even more legal challenges.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:30 IST
Dutch climate activists take Shell to court over emissions
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

A group of environmental organisations backed by thousands of Dutch citizens is launching a civil case Tuesday against the energy giant Shell, asking a court to order the multinational to commit to reining in its carbon emissions by 45 per cent by the year 2030. The legal battle led by Milieudefensie, the Dutch arm of Friends of the Earth, is the latest in a string of cases around the world in which activists are using the courts as a venue to fight for action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from governments and companies.

A victory for climate activists in a Dutch courtroom could spur even more legal challenges. "Everybody needs to pitch in if we are to tackle the climate crisis, especially big polluters like Shell. But Shell and its shareholders are not taking their responsibility, that's why we are taking legal action," said Nils Mollema of ActionAid Netherlands, another group involved in the case.

Ahead of the opening of hearings at The Hague District Court, Shell said that it agrees with Friends of the Earth that action is needed to cut emissions and has already invested billions of dollars in low-carbon technologies from wind power to electric vehicle charging. But it said the company cannot do it alone. "What will accelerate the energy transition is effective policy, investment in technology and changing customer behavior. None of which will be achieved with this court action," Shell said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The company said it has set "an ambition to be a net zero emissions energy business by 2050, or sooner." Under the 2015 Paris climate change agreement, the European Union's greenhouse gas emissions target is a reduction by at least 40 per cent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. The Shell case, which has more than 17,000 claimants, follows in the footsteps of a groundbreaking 2015 court ruling — later upheld by an appeals court — that ordered the Dutch government to cut the country's greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25 per cent by 2020 from benchmark 1990 levels.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte responded by saying: "I can guarantee we will do everything we can to achieve the goal." But it remains to be seen if the target will be met by year's end. The Urgenda and Shell cases are similar because they are based in part on a duty of care enshrined in Dutch law.

Not all climate cases are successful. Last month, German judges threw out a lawsuit by three farming families who had taken Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to court and argued that it wasn't doing enough to tackle climate change. Roda Verheyen, a German lawyer who brought that case but is not involved in the Dutch case, said the outcome of the civil case against Shell could have repercussions for businesses around the world as it poses questions about how businesses balance their bottom line with their duty of care responsibilities.

"The Shell case taken by Milieudefensie and others is the first to actually do this in court," she said. "So whatever comes out will be very interesting. I think you could say globally.".

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Traqade by Gympik addresses ‘Class Booking’ issues for gym & fitness studio owners; set to revitalise the pandemic-hit Indian fitness industry

The feature enables fitness centres to seamlessly schedule and manage their group workout classes in a hassle-free and time-efficient manner It also empowers members with more control over their workout regime, allowing them to browse ...

Rape victim kidnapped from near home in UP

A rape victim was allegedly kidnapped from a village here when she had gone to fields for some work, police said Tuesday. The 18-year-old was also kidnapped in 2019 and raped, following which three people were arrested, Station House Office...

BJP leader Ravi groups Congress with Ghazni, Mughals, calls for unity to protect 'Dharma'

Grouping the Congress party with Ghazni and Mughals, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday called upon the people to unite to protect our dharma from aggressive forces. They succeeded not due to their strength, but because we w...

Diksha, Vani, Ridhima to lead field as action returns to WPGT after nine months

Action is set to return to the womens professional golf circuit after a gap of almost nine months, as the seventh leg of the Womens Pro Golf Tour gets underway on Wednesday at the Par-72 Noida Golf Course. It is a major step in 2020 for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020