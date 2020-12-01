Central Railway floats tender for Restaurant on Wheels project at CSM terminus

In a unique initiative, the Central Railway headquarters Mumbai on Tuesday floated a tender for the Restaurant on Wheels project. Senior divisional commercial manager, Central Railway, Mumbai Division invited interested individuals/companies/firms/agencies/government organization/ public sector undertakings, Central Railway for an expression of interest.

The Railway had issued this tender for this rail coach restaurant at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CMST) station near platform number 18, they said. The tender has been issued for the contract of running Restaurants on wheels for a year at a reserved price of over Rs 28 lakh, it said.

The licensee shall obtain necessary certificates/permissions required by law such as food license, FSSAI certification, test reports for various food items, etc., or as required as per the local regulations from the competent authorities. In case of any offence or failure to obtain the necessary certificates/permissions, the licensee will be solely responsible for its penalty and consequences, the document added. (ANI)

