Palghar paddy procurement centre's bag shortage irks farmers

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:02 IST
A paddy procurement centre inpredominantly tribal Vikramgad taluka in Palghar district shutdown on Tuesday just two weeks after it was was inaugurated bylocal politicians, leaving in the lurch over 200 farmers whohad come to sell their produce, officials said

Farmers had queued up at the centre in Alonde inZadpoli since late Monday night and the issue was resolvedafter social activists Poornima Pawar and Tushar Sambare tookit up with RB Pawar, deputy regional manager of the TribalDevelopment Corporation's Jawhar sub centre, they added

Officials at the centre said it was shut on Tuesdaydue to lack of gunny bags to store the procured produce, butlocal authorities issued them a warning that the centre was tobe operational on all stipulated days so that farmers are notinconvenienced.

