Agro chemicals industry must focus on judicious use of pesticides: Gowda

Chemicals & Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday asked agrochemical industry to focus on development on new products and judicious use of pesticides as the sector has huge unrealised potential for growth. Addressing a conference organised by industry body FICCI, the minister said the agrochemical industry plays an important role in the growth of Indian economy and ensuring the country's food security.

He assured the ministry's full support in the growth of the industry. Gowda said Indian agrochemical industry has an unrealised potential for growth because of low consumption of pesticides compared to other countries.

The minister asked industry players to ensure that use of crop-protection chemicals remain judicious and sustainable to environment. Gowda said the role of this sector in becoming USD 5 trillion economy cannot be undermined.

The minister said the government targets to boost farmers income by increasing productivity and production of agri-crops. It is also ensuring balanced use of fertilizers. "Indian agrochemical industry has huge unrealized potential for growth due to very low level of agrochemical consumption as compared to global norms. Therefore, the role of agrochemicals in achieving the vision of USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 cannot be undermined, as it not only ensures food security, provides livelihoods but also provides impetus to the growth of industries and service sectors," Gowda said.

However, he added that "while focussing to tap unrealised potential, we must also ensure that the use of agrochemicals remains judicious and sustainable for the environment." India's capability in low cost manufacturing, the availability of technically trained resources, seasonal domestic demand, overcapacity, better price realization, and a strong presence in generic pesticide manufacturing are the major factor boosting the agrochemicals growth, he observed. The government's focus is on strengthening the sector by supporting the industry with development/adoption of new technologies and techniques. "We must make well-informed strategic changes and restructure the businesses to navigate this uneven demand scenario until the threat of the pandemic is over and industry dynamics return to pre-outbreak levels," he said.

Gowda said the agrochemicals industry should now focus on developing new processes and products with sustainability as the core principle. "This requires developing a collaborative platform in which the academia, government and regulatory bodies, farmers associations, manufacturers and farmers come together to promote safe and judicious usage of pesticides," he added..