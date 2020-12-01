Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agro chemicals industry must focus on judicious use of pesticides: Gowda

Gowda said Indian agrochemical industry has an unrealised potential for growth because of low consumption of pesticides compared to other countries. The minister asked industry players to ensure that use of crop-protection chemicals remain judicious and sustainable to environment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:13 IST
Agro chemicals industry must focus on judicious use of pesticides: Gowda
Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Chemicals & Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday asked agrochemical industry to focus on development on new products and judicious use of pesticides as the sector has huge unrealised potential for growth. Addressing a conference organised by industry body FICCI, the minister said the agrochemical industry plays an important role in the growth of Indian economy and ensuring the country's food security.

He assured the ministry's full support in the growth of the industry. Gowda said Indian agrochemical industry has an unrealised potential for growth because of low consumption of pesticides compared to other countries.

The minister asked industry players to ensure that use of crop-protection chemicals remain judicious and sustainable to environment. Gowda said the role of this sector in becoming USD 5 trillion economy cannot be undermined.

The minister said the government targets to boost farmers income by increasing productivity and production of agri-crops. It is also ensuring balanced use of fertilizers. "Indian agrochemical industry has huge unrealized potential for growth due to very low level of agrochemical consumption as compared to global norms. Therefore, the role of agrochemicals in achieving the vision of USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 cannot be undermined, as it not only ensures food security, provides livelihoods but also provides impetus to the growth of industries and service sectors," Gowda said.

However, he added that "while focussing to tap unrealised potential, we must also ensure that the use of agrochemicals remains judicious and sustainable for the environment." India's capability in low cost manufacturing, the availability of technically trained resources, seasonal domestic demand, overcapacity, better price realization, and a strong presence in generic pesticide manufacturing are the major factor boosting the agrochemicals growth, he observed. The government's focus is on strengthening the sector by supporting the industry with development/adoption of new technologies and techniques. "We must make well-informed strategic changes and restructure the businesses to navigate this uneven demand scenario until the threat of the pandemic is over and industry dynamics return to pre-outbreak levels," he said.

Gowda said the agrochemicals industry should now focus on developing new processes and products with sustainability as the core principle. "This requires developing a collaborative platform in which the academia, government and regulatory bodies, farmers associations, manufacturers and farmers come together to promote safe and judicious usage of pesticides," he added..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal meet farmers' leaders at Krishi Bhawan

After holding a good meeting with 32 representatives of protesting farmers at Vigyan Bhawan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal held a meeting with farmers leaders from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand at Krishi Bh...

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moons surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported.This makes China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following ...

Power minister launches hackathon to deal with farm fires, residue

Power and New Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon, which would focus on deliberating on technology to convert farm residue into green charcoal. Singh launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon wi...

U.S. accuses China of 'flagrant' N.Korea violations, offers $5 million reward

The United States accused China on Tuesday of flagrant violation of its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea and offered rewards of up to 5 million for information about sanctions evasions. Speaking to Washingtons Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020