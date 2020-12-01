Left Menu
Development News Edition

62 pc voter turnout in third phase of Rajasthan's zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls

Around 62 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the third phase of zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The highest voting of 84 per cent was recorded in Pipalkhunt panchayat samiti in Pratapgarh district.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:16 IST
62 pc voter turnout in third phase of Rajasthan's zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Around 62 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the third phase of zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The polling began in the morning amid tight security arrangements at 7,964 polling booths in 52 panchayat samitis of 21 districts.

According to the state election commission, 61.57 per cent of 57.91 lakh voters voted till 5 pm in the elections. The highest voting of 84 per cent was recorded in Pipalkhunt panchayat samiti in Pratapgarh district. The elections were held in Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur districts.

Nearly 20,000 EVMs were used and more than 40,000 personnel deployed in the third phase of elections. Polling for the fourth and final phase for zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will be held on December 5, while counting for all the phases will be held on December 8 at all district headquarters.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal meet farmers' leaders at Krishi Bhawan

After holding a good meeting with 32 representatives of protesting farmers at Vigyan Bhawan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal held a meeting with farmers leaders from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand at Krishi Bh...

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moons surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported.This makes China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following ...

Power minister launches hackathon to deal with farm fires, residue

Power and New Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon, which would focus on deliberating on technology to convert farm residue into green charcoal. Singh launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon wi...

U.S. accuses China of 'flagrant' N.Korea violations, offers $5 million reward

The United States accused China on Tuesday of flagrant violation of its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea and offered rewards of up to 5 million for information about sanctions evasions. Speaking to Washingtons Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020