62 pc voter turnout in third phase of Rajasthan's zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls

Around 62 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the third phase of zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The polling began in the morning amid tight security arrangements at 7,964 polling booths in 52 panchayat samitis of 21 districts.

According to the state election commission, 61.57 per cent of 57.91 lakh voters voted till 5 pm in the elections. The highest voting of 84 per cent was recorded in Pipalkhunt panchayat samiti in Pratapgarh district. The elections were held in Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur districts.

Nearly 20,000 EVMs were used and more than 40,000 personnel deployed in the third phase of elections. Polling for the fourth and final phase for zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will be held on December 5, while counting for all the phases will be held on December 8 at all district headquarters.