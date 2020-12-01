Left Menu
Development News Edition

Come to our langar for jalebi and pakoda along with tea: Farm leaders to Tomar

Farmer union leaders on Tuesday invited Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to their protest site and offered to serve him 'jalebi' and 'pakoda' along with tea at their langar (community kitchen), after they were offered tea by the minister during a marathon meeting with the government over their ongoing agitation against three new farm laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:55 IST
Come to our langar for jalebi and pakoda along with tea: Farm leaders to Tomar
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Farmer union leaders on Tuesday invited Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to their protest site and offered to serve him 'jalebi' and 'pakoda' along with tea at their langar (community kitchen), after they were offered tea by the minister during a marathon meeting with the government over their ongoing agitation against three new farm laws. "Tomar Saheb requested us to have tea during the break between the meeting, but we in return extended him an invitation to accompany us to our protest site where we are serving tea along with jalebi and pakodas in langar. This led to laughter all around," Jamhuri Kisan Sabha's Kulwant Singh Sandhu told PTI.

He said farmers' unions leaders wanted to utilise the break time to discuss the government's offer of forming committee. At the meeting, the government suggested setting up a committee to look into issues raised by farmers protesting against new farm laws, but it was rejected by representatives of 35 agitating organisations during their marathon meeting with three union ministers that ended without any resolution.

The government has called for another round of discussions on Thursday, December 3..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France aiming for broader COVID-19 vaccination campaign in spring - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France should be in a position to embark on a broader COVID-19 vaccination campaign between April and June next year, after initially targeting a smaller group of people.A first vaccinat...

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal meet farmers' leaders at Krishi Bhawan

After holding a good meeting with 32 representatives of protesting farmers at Vigyan Bhawan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal held a meeting with farmers leaders from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand at Krishi Bh...

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moons surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported.This makes China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following ...

Power minister launches hackathon to deal with farm fires, residue

Power and New Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon, which would focus on deliberating on technology to convert farm residue into green charcoal. Singh launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020