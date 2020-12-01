Left Menu
Amarinder slams AAP govt in Delhi for 'notification' to implement farm laws

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was claiming to support the agitating farmers, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi "brazenly" executed the "black laws" through a gazette notification on November 23, the chief minister said in a statement. He alleged that the party was clearly indulging in political games to further its electoral agenda.

Representative Image

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday lashed out at the AAP for issuing a notification to implement the "draconian" farm laws in Delhi, saying the party did it in the "midst of a crisis" while "pretending" to stand with the farmers. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was claiming to support the agitating farmers, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi "brazenly" executed the "black laws" through a gazette notification on November 23, the chief minister said in a statement.

He alleged that the party was clearly indulging in political games to further its electoral agenda. "Quite clearly, the AAP had been working behind the farmers' backs all these days," he claimed.

Singh said that even before the farmers had embarked on their 'Delhi Chalo' march, the Kejriwal government had issued the notification which would sound the "death knell" for 'annadattas' in the national capital. "Do they have no shame," he asked.

He slammed the AAP for "misleading" the farmers' unions by "pretending" to support their cause, while Kejriwal's party was merely "indulging" in political theatrics. "First, they failed to pass any amendment laws in the Delhi Assembly to negate the central laws, as was done in Punjab. And now they have gone so far as to officially notify the agricultural legislations in Delhi, where the AAP is in power. The party's true intent and affiliation has been utterly exposed," Singh claimed.

Responding to AAP's criticism of his handling of the situation and for taking on Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Singh said that while he was busy fighting for the rights of his farmers, Kejriwal was preparing to "pull the rug from under their feet". "Not once did the AAP criticise the brutality inflicted on farmers," he said.

Instead, Arvind Kejriwal's party had failed to even condemn the Akalis for their role in the legislation of the agricultural ordinances..

