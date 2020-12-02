Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4

Cyclonic Storm 'Burevi' is most likely to emerge into the Gulf of Mannar in the morning of December 3, and cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday morning. In view of the approaching cyclonic storm, a cyclone warning cage has been mounted on the Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu.

"Cyclone Storm "Burevi" lay cantered about 330 kilometres East-Southeast of Trincomalee. To cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee on December 2 evening or night. To emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 3, morning and cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4," tweeted IMD. Last week Cyclone Nivar had hit Tamil Nadu. (ANI)