UP CM to ring bell at BSE for listing bond of Lucknow Municipal Corporation
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will ring the bell at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on Wednesday for the listing of the bond of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-12-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 08:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will ring the bell at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on Wednesday for the listing of the bond of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC). "A new chapter will be written in the development history of UP, CM Shri @myogiadityanath Ji to ring the bell at @BSEIndia in Mumbai today for listing of bond of Lucknow Municipal Corporation. LMC's bonds have witnessed an astounding oversubscription since it's launch," said Yogi Adityanath Office in a tweet.
The UP CM is in Mumbai to launch a Rs 200 crores Lucknow Municipal bond at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday and meet several industrialists. Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Ministers Siddarth Nath Singh, Ashutosh Tandon, and Additional Chief Secretary (Information Department) Navneet Sehgal visited BSE on Tuesday to oversee the preparations for the listing ceremony. On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar called on Yogi Adityanath at a city hotel to discuss the immense possibilities of film shoots in the northern state.
According to the release issued by the UP's Information and Public Relations Department, the Chief Minister spoke at length to the 'Kesari' actor about the innumerable possibilities for film shoots in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)
