Kangana Ranaut gets legal notice over 'misidentifying' Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano

A Punjab-based lawyer has sent a legal notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly misidentifying an old woman at the farmers' protest in the national capital as Bilkis Bano, famously known as the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi'.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 02-12-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 12:40 IST
Kangana Ranaut gets legal notice over 'misidentifying' Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano
Advocate Harkam Singh speaking to ANI in Mohali on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A Punjab-based lawyer has sent a legal notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly misidentifying an old woman at the farmers' protest in the national capital as Bilkis Bano, famously known as the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi'. Advocate Harkam Singh, in the legal notice dated November 30, suggested Ranaut should have authenticated information before posting it on social media and demanded an apology over her tweets, in which she allegedly misidentified the woman.

"I sent a legal notice for a tweet misidentifying Mohinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano with an insinuation that she (Kaur) was available as a hired protestor for Rs 100. The notice gives Ranaut seven days to issue an apology failing which a defamation case will be pursued," Singh told ANI here on Wednesday. The legal notice said Ranaut, in her tweet, claimed that Bilkis Bano was present at the farmers' protest and was available in Rs 100.

"It is to inform you that the said lady is not a fake lady. Her name is Mahinder Kaur and she belongs to Bathinda. She is the wife of farmer Labh Singh Nambardar. She in her life, has always remained connected with fields and filed work and she is the wife of a farmer," the notice said. It said by using such remarks, Ranaut has not only lowered down the prestige and image of the lady but has also lowered down the image and prestige of each lady as well as of each person who takes part in protests for a noble cause and for fighting for their rights.

"That by tweeting in such a manner, the same also points out towards the fact that the protest which is being conducted by the farmers, is being conducted by bringing persons on rent. Such low thinking from you, who herself is lady and celebrity, is not acceptable," the notice said. "That you have further made a mockery of the farmers who, by putting their life to risk, have been protesting for their rights. It is known to one and all that in the said farmers' protest, a number of farmers have already lost their lives," it added.

Notably, Ranaut had deleted her tweet allegedly misidentifying the woman after she was slammed for the same on social media. (ANI)

