Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition misleading farmers on farm laws: BJP MP

BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast on Wednesday alleged that the opposition was misleading farmers on the new farm laws to fulfil their own agenda. He claimed that after implementation of the laws, income of farmers will increase and the legislations are in farmers' interest. "The opposition parties are misleading farmers on farm laws to fulfil their own (political) agenda.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:11 IST
Opposition misleading farmers on farm laws: BJP MP

BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast on Wednesday alleged that the opposition was misleading farmers on the new farm laws to fulfil their own agenda. He claimed that after implementation of the laws, income of farmers will increase and the legislations are in farmers' interest.

"The opposition parties are misleading farmers on farm laws to fulfil their own (political) agenda. But they will not succeed," Mast told reporters here. He also claimed that the Congress and other parties did not want farmers to talk with the government to resolve the issue.

"The minimum support price (MSP) will not end and this can be guaranteed by any people's representative of the BJP on behalf of the government," he added. PTI CORR ABN  DPB.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Mast

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope condemns "terroristic massacre" of Nigerian farmers

Pope Francis condemned on Wednesday the killing of scores of farmers and villagers in northeast Nigeria by suspected Islamist militants as a terroristic massacre that offended the name of God. Francis spoke of Saturdays attack during his we...

Hong Kong shares close lower on tech, healthcare retreat

Hong Kong shares settled lower on Wednesday, as technology and healthcare stocks dropped tracking mainland markets with investors taking a pause after a rally fuelled by upbeat factory data. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was d...

Farm laws: NSUI holds protests outside residences of Rajasthan MPs

Expressing solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centres new farm laws, Congress student wing NSUI held demonstrations in front of the residences of MPs in Rajasthan on Wednesday. National Students Union of India NSUI state pre...

Senate GOP leader sticking with partisan COVID relief plan

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said hes largely sticking with a partisan, scaled-back COVID-19 relief bill that has already failed twice this fall, even as Democratic leaders and a bipartisan group of moderates offered concessions in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020