GMPF appeals to Centre to consider all possible routes for immediate resumption of mining in Goa

Goa Mining People's Front, an organisation at the forefront to protect livelihood of mining dependents in Goa, on Wednesday said it has made an appeal to the Centre to consider all possible routes for sustainable and immediate resumption of mining operations in the state. The mining in Goa came to grinding halt in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases.

"We request to Union ministry for amendment for taking into consideration the amendment to the 'The Goa Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration of Mining Leases Act') 1987'. "We have suggested the above addition in the reforms in the mineral sector, to bring about equality for the state of Goa and place it at par with other states to renew/ extend the leases as per MMDR Act amendment 2015," GMPF President Puti Gaonkar was quoted as saying in a statement.

Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) also hailed Ministry of Mines and coal to bring out visionary and foresighted mining reforms within a very short span of time. It said that according to the government these reforms have been framed based on the suggestions, feedbacks and proposals recommended by general public, mining industry and other stakeholders.

The Ministry of Mines on August 24 had posted for a public consultation called, 'Note on Proposal for Mining Reforms'. GMPF also appealed to the central government to consider reforms in the Goa, Daman and Diu concession abolition Act along with other mining reforms proposed by the Ministry of Mines.

In this exercise of Union Ministry, GMPF had suggested that the Central Government consider amendments to 'The Goa Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration of Mining Leases Act, 1987, by making this abolition act prospective from 1987 by amending it from the current provision of it being retrospective. "This proposed reform...will bring Goa at par with other states...The current inequality allows all other states except Goa to extend/ renew life of lease for a period of 50 years. This suggestion will also support the objective of the proposed reforms, to accelerate growth, increase employment and stimulate the economy progressively to recover from the dampening impact of COVID-19," the statement said.

GMPF had also stressed the need to use the funds particularly DMF and GIOPF to create alternate employment such as agricultural schemes, skill training, other specialised educational programmes, providing micro finance and credit to local entrepreneur, self-help groups for encouraging the growth of an entrepreneurial thus creating alternate source of livelihood.