Left Menu
Development News Edition

GMPF appeals to Centre to consider all possible routes for immediate resumption of mining in Goa

"We have suggested the above addition in the reforms in the mineral sector, to bring about equality for the state of Goa and place it at par with other states to renew/ extend the leases as per MMDR Act amendment 2015," GMPF President Puti Gaonkar was quoted as saying in a statement. Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) also hailed Ministry of Mines and coal to bring out visionary and foresighted mining reforms within a very short span of time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:29 IST
GMPF appeals to Centre to consider all possible routes for immediate resumption of mining in Goa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Goa Mining People's Front, an organisation at the forefront to protect livelihood of mining dependents in Goa, on Wednesday said it has made an appeal to the Centre to consider all possible routes for sustainable and immediate resumption of mining operations in the state. The mining in Goa came to grinding halt in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases.

"We request to Union ministry for amendment for taking into consideration the amendment to the 'The Goa Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration of Mining Leases Act') 1987'. "We have suggested the above addition in the reforms in the mineral sector, to bring about equality for the state of Goa and place it at par with other states to renew/ extend the leases as per MMDR Act amendment 2015," GMPF President Puti Gaonkar was quoted as saying in a statement.

Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) also hailed Ministry of Mines and coal to bring out visionary and foresighted mining reforms within a very short span of time. It said that according to the government these reforms have been framed based on the suggestions, feedbacks and proposals recommended by general public, mining industry and other stakeholders.

The Ministry of Mines on August 24 had posted for a public consultation called, 'Note on Proposal for Mining Reforms'. GMPF also appealed to the central government to consider reforms in the Goa, Daman and Diu concession abolition Act along with other mining reforms proposed by the Ministry of Mines.

In this exercise of Union Ministry, GMPF had suggested that the Central Government consider amendments to 'The Goa Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration of Mining Leases Act, 1987, by making this abolition act prospective from 1987 by amending it from the current provision of it being retrospective. "This proposed reform...will bring Goa at par with other states...The current inequality allows all other states except Goa to extend/ renew life of lease for a period of 50 years. This suggestion will also support the objective of the proposed reforms, to accelerate growth, increase employment and stimulate the economy progressively to recover from the dampening impact of COVID-19," the statement said.

GMPF had also stressed the need to use the funds particularly DMF and GIOPF to create alternate employment such as agricultural schemes, skill training, other specialised educational programmes, providing micro finance and credit to local entrepreneur, self-help groups for encouraging the growth of an entrepreneurial thus creating alternate source of livelihood.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope condemns "terroristic massacre" of Nigerian farmers

Pope Francis condemned on Wednesday the killing of scores of farmers and villagers in northeast Nigeria by suspected Islamist militants as a terroristic massacre that offended the name of God. Francis spoke of Saturdays attack during his we...

Hong Kong shares close lower on tech, healthcare retreat

Hong Kong shares settled lower on Wednesday, as technology and healthcare stocks dropped tracking mainland markets with investors taking a pause after a rally fuelled by upbeat factory data. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was d...

Farm laws: NSUI holds protests outside residences of Rajasthan MPs

Expressing solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centres new farm laws, Congress student wing NSUI held demonstrations in front of the residences of MPs in Rajasthan on Wednesday. National Students Union of India NSUI state pre...

Senate GOP leader sticking with partisan COVID relief plan

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said hes largely sticking with a partisan, scaled-back COVID-19 relief bill that has already failed twice this fall, even as Democratic leaders and a bipartisan group of moderates offered concessions in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020