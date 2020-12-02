Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon says difficulties in sea border talks can be overcome

Lebanon wants maritime border talks with Israel to succeed and difficulties that surfaced in the last session round can be overcome, President Michel Aoun told a U.S. mediator on Wednesday, after the latest round was postponed.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:06 IST
Lebanon says difficulties in sea border talks can be overcome
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@General_Aoun)

Lebanon wants maritime border talks with Israel to succeed and difficulties that surfaced in the last session round can be overcome, President Michel Aoun told a U.S. mediator on Wednesday, after the latest round was postponed. The negotiations between the old foes were launched in October, with delegations convening at a U.N. base to try to resolve a dispute about their maritime border that has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area.

But a session scheduled for Wednesday was postponed with U.S. officials instead pursuing separate contact with the sides. Aoun told visiting U.S. official John Desrocher that Lebanon wanted the talks to succeed to strengthen stability in southern Lebanon and allow for oil and gas investment.

"The difficulties that appeared in the last round of negotiations can be removed through in-depth research based on international law and the articles of the law of the sea," Aoun told Desrocher, the presidency said in a statement. Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Monday it had been agreed with the Americans that talks would be postponed for a few weeks.

The talks are the culmination of three years of diplomacy by Washington. Disagreement over the sea border has discouraged oil and gas exploration near the disputed line.

The Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, which fought a month-long war with Israel in 2006, has said the talks are not a sign of peace-making with Israel. The group exercises significant influence in the state and backed the now caretaker government of Hassan Diab. Israel already pumps gas from huge offshore fields but Lebanon has yet to find commercial gas reserves in its own waters.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo reaches 70 pc of its pre-COVID capacity, operating 1,000 daily flights

IndiGo on Wednesday said it has reached 70 per cent of its pre-COVID capacity and is operating 1,000 daily international and domestic flights. India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavir...

Three techies held; LSD, Hashish oil seized

Three software engineers were on Wednesday arrested by the Excise Enforcement sleuths here after high-end narcotics--lysergic acid diethylamide LSD and Hashish oil-- were seized from their possession. Based on reliable information, Excise s...

Bengal minister becomes first volunteer to take 'Covaxin' in phase III trial in Kolkata

West Bengal Urban development minister Firhad Hakim became the first volunteer to take a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in the Phase III trial here on Wednesday. The Phase-III regulatory trial of Covaxin started at the city-based IC...

Israel expects $220 million in non-defence trade with Bahrain in 2021

Israel foresees 220 million in non-defence trade with Bahrain in 2021, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday as it hosted a delegation from the Gulf state to cement newly established ties. Bahrain and neighbour the United Arab Emirates nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020