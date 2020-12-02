Akshayakalpa to invest over Rs 15 crore to build network; forays into Chennai

Chennai, Dec 2 (PTI): Akshayakalpa, the Karnataka- based organic milk brand was investing over Rs 15 crore to set up a robust delivery network and production facility marking its foray into the Chennai market, a top official said on Wednesday. The company aims to serve 10,000 households per day with fresh organic milk by March 2021, company founder Shashi Kumar said.

The investment of over Rs 15 crore spread over a couple of years in Chengalpet would be used to provide fresh organic milk and range of dairy products to households across Chennai. The investments would be directed towards expanding Akshayakalpa's farmer network, increasing the availability of cows by improving livestock, setting up a plant and building a delivery network to serve Chennai.

"Our main aim is to address the bilateral problem of economic non-viability in dairy farming and agriculture, which entails farmers to either move away from farming or resort to means such as chemical fertilizers and pesticides...," Kumar who is also the managing director said. Akshayakalpa is backed by investors -- Lok Capital and Venture Dairy.

"Our team handholds farmers who have discontinued dairy farming or farming operations due to economic non- viability and grooms them to relocate back to farming by providing farmer outreach, technical services and access to markets," he said. Akshayakalpa was setting up a model farm in Chengalpet and already trained the first batch of farmers based on their success model in Tiptur, Karnataka, he said.

Over the next three years, Akshayakalpa plans to build the network of farmers by training and collaborating with more than 100 such farmers in Chengalpet region. At present in Chennai, Akshayakalpa retails organic milk, curd, paneer, cheese, butter, ghee and buttermilk through the company's mobile application and also in retail outlets.

The company would also look at customising their offerings for Chennai by launching flavoured milks, ready to eat organic yogurts and organic vegetables.