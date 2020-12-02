AAP's women wing forms human chain in Delhi in solidarity with farmers protesting agri laws
Hundreds of members of the AAP's women's wing and party volunteers on Wednesday formed a human chain at the ITO intersection here in solidarity with farmers camping at the national capital's borders to protest the Centre's three agriculture reform laws.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 19:17 IST
Hundreds of members of the AAP's women's wing and party volunteers on Wednesday formed a human chain at the ITO intersection here in solidarity with farmers camping at the national capital's borders to protest the Centre's three agriculture reform laws. The demonstration was led by the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) women's wing president Nirmala Kumari.
Enacted in September, the three farm laws are anticipated to bring "reforms" in the agriculture sector by removing middlemen and allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country. Farmers worry these laws will eliminate the safety net of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with mandis that ensure earning. But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their crop.
Kumari said the three farm laws passed by the BJP-led central government are against the farmers. The AAP opposes these laws. State in-charge of the AAP's women's wing Sarita Singh asked why these "black laws" are being imposed on the farmers by the BJP government.
"We are standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers of our country. We demand that the Modi government must immediately listen to the demands of the farmers and roll back these laws," she said. Farmers from the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana have been camping at five border points of Delhi for a week now.
The number of protesters swelled at Delhi border points on Wednesday. Police stepped up security after thousands blocked key gateways into the national capital, leaving commuters facing a harrowing time. Farm leaders met Union ministers on Tuesday, but the two sides failed to break the deadlock. The next round of talks is scheduled to be held on Thursday.
