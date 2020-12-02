Results for PG, UG courses declared: Delhi University tells HC

The Delhi University on Wednesday submitted before the Delhi High Court that all the results of the regular post-graduate and under-graduate courses in respect of the open book examination (OBE) conducted in August 2020 have been declared. Advocate Mohinder JS Rupal, appearing for the Delhi University, told a division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad that all the results of the regular post-graduate and under-graduate courses in respect of the OBE conducted in August 2020 have been declared.

Advocate Harpreet Singh Hora, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that the mark-sheets for the final year LLB students have not been made available on-line by the varsity. Advocate Rupal said, on instructions from the Dean (Exam) of the Delhi University, that needful shall be done within two days.

In view of the submission made by the varsity, the court disposed of the application. The court was hearing an application seeking directions to respondent Delhi University to declare the results, which also cited the court's earlier order when the varsity had undertaken to declare all the results by October 31.

The petition, filed by law student Prateek Sharma through advocate Harpreet Singh Hora, had sought directions to the Delhi University to issue pending results following the October 12 order. Earlier, the same bench had made it clear that the Delhi University shall not incorporate any footnote on the marksheets to be uploaded on its website stating that the same is subject to any physical verification and nor shall the Delhi University call upon the students to physically approach the University or College to where under the varsity itself had undertaken to adhere to the timeline for the declaration of results. (ANI)