Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight NDRF teams deployed, people shifted to relief camps in Kerala ahead of Cyclone Burevi

Eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the Air Force and the Navy have been deployed for rescue and relief operations ahead of Cyclone Burevi, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 22:04 IST
Eight NDRF teams deployed, people shifted to relief camps in Kerala ahead of Cyclone Burevi
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the Air Force and the Navy have been deployed for rescue and relief operations ahead of Cyclone Burevi, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. Moreover, 697 people from 175 families have been shifted to relief camps, while 2,489 other camps have been identified.

According to the Chief Minister, "In view of Cyclone Burevi, 697 people from 175 families have been shifted to relief camps. 2,489 other camps have been identified. Eight NDRF teams have reached the state. The Air Force and the Navy are ready for rescue and relief operations." Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually discussed the cyclone situation with Vijayan.

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about the arrangements made by the state to battle with the cyclone. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts for December 3, in view of Cyclone Burevi.

The NDRF is well prepared ahead of Cyclone Burevi striking the coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha tomorrow, the NDRF officials said today. Parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to receive very heavy rainfall as the cyclonic storm 'Burevi', which originated in the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards direction and is excepted to intensify further during the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

The Cyclonic Storm 'Burevi' over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 1730 hours of IST of today over southwest Bay of Bengal. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bodies of three teenage boys found floating in dam in UP's Mirzapur

The bodies of three teenage boys were found floating in a dam in a forest area in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. They were identified as Hariom Tiwari, Sudhanshu Tiwari and Shivam Tiwari all aged around 14, Su...

Commuters stage 'rail roko' over change in local train timetable

Train movement on the Western Railways suburban network here was disrupted for over an hour on Wednesday after commuters sat on tracks in neighbouring Palghar district to protest a planned change in the schedule of an early morning train, ...

In ancient Italian monastery, monks defend a dying tradition

In an ancient monastery behind huge medieval battlements in a hilltop town just south of Rome, 10 monks are striving to keep alive a 1,600-year-old spiritual tradition against increasing odds. Aged between 23 and 89, they are among Italys l...

EU gets down to details in search for deal on new climate target

The European Union is offering assurances on funding for poorer members and countries ability to choose their own energy mix, as it strives for a deal next week on a tougher target to cut greenhouse gas emissions, according to EU documents ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020