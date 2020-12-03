Two country-made rifles, pistol recovered from Assam's Kokrajhar

Two country-made rifles, one pistol, and live ammunition were recovered from the Ripu forest area under the limits of Kachugaon police station, the police said on Thursday. According to the police, a team conducted searches in the area on Wednesday afternoon after receiving specific information about concealed illegal arms and ammunition.

During the searches, two country-made rifles, one 7.65 mm pistol, one magazine and four rounds of ammunition of 7.65 mm pistol were recovered from the area, police said. The illegal arms and ammunition were concealed under a bush, police said. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)