. MES2 KA-LOVEJIHAD K'taka will have law against "love jihad", officials asked to look into UP ordinance: Home Minister Bengaluru: Karnataka will have a law against "love jihad", and officials have been directed to gather information regarding an ordinance promulgated in Uttar Pradesh in this regard, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said..

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.20 PM. . LGM1 TL-HC-POST-TEST T'gana HC orders pole climbing test for two women rejected for lineman job Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed a state power distribution company to conduct pole climbing test for two women candidates, who cleared the written test for the post of junior lineman. .

MDS2 SOUTH-CYCLONE Heavy rains lash TN, Puducherry as cyclonic storm Burevi nears Chennai: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry starting from last night as Cyclonic storm 'Burevi' is all set to cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari, the India Meteorological Department said. . MDS7 TN-LD-RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth to launch party in Jan, outfit to fight 2021 polls Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth asserted that he would launch his political party in January 2021, ending years of suspense and in a big morale booster to his supporters and fans. .

MDS8 KA-FARMERS-MINISTER-COWARDS Farmers who commit suicide are cowards, says K'taka Minister Bengaluru: Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Thursday said the farmers who commit suicide are cowards. . MES2 KA-LOVEJIHAD K'taka will have law against "love jihad", officials asked to look into UP ordinance: Home Minister Bengaluru: Karnataka will have a law against "love jihad", and officials have been directed to gather information regarding an ordinance promulgated in Uttar Pradesh in this regard, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said..

Latest News

Jharkhand govt staff asked to declare they wouldn't consume tobacco

The Jharkhand government has asked its staff to file affidavits, stating that they would not consume tobacco, while declaring its offices as tobacco-free zones, officials said on Thursday. In a recent meeting of the State Tobacco Control Co...

People News Roundup: UK's Queen Elizabeth to spend Christmas at Windsor amid COVID-19 pandemic; "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer." and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UKs Queen Elizabeth to spend Christmas at Windsor amid COVID-19 pandemicBritains Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip will celebrate Christmas at Windsor instead of their usual choice o...

Sarvatra Technologies onboards 50 urban co-operative banks on its UPI platform

Payments and banking solutions provider Sarvatra Technologies on Thursday said it has onboarded 50 urban co-operative banks on its UPI platform that will make them interoperable with large banks across India. By bringing the co-operative ba...

Iran ready to show goodwill if US, Europe abide by nuclear deal -Zarif

Iran will fully comply with a 2015 deal aimed at preventing it from developing nuclear weapons if both the United States and Europe honour their original commitments, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.U.S. Presi...
