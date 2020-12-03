Highlights from the Southern region at 5.20 PM. . LGM1 TL-HC-POST-TEST T'gana HC orders pole climbing test for two women rejected for lineman job Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed a state power distribution company to conduct pole climbing test for two women candidates, who cleared the written test for the post of junior lineman. .

MDS2 SOUTH-CYCLONE Heavy rains lash TN, Puducherry as cyclonic storm Burevi nears Chennai: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry starting from last night as Cyclonic storm 'Burevi' is all set to cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari, the India Meteorological Department said. . MDS7 TN-LD-RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth to launch party in Jan, outfit to fight 2021 polls Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth asserted that he would launch his political party in January 2021, ending years of suspense and in a big morale booster to his supporters and fans. .

MDS8 KA-FARMERS-MINISTER-COWARDS Farmers who commit suicide are cowards, says K'taka Minister Bengaluru: Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Thursday said the farmers who commit suicide are cowards. . MES2 KA-LOVEJIHAD K'taka will have law against "love jihad", officials asked to look into UP ordinance: Home Minister Bengaluru: Karnataka will have a law against "love jihad", and officials have been directed to gather information regarding an ordinance promulgated in Uttar Pradesh in this regard, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said..