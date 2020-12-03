Farmers take out protest rally in Kota

Thousands of farmers from four districts of Kota division took out a protest march on Thursday to demand the withdrawal of the Centre's new farm laws. The protestors under the aegis of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sangarsh Samanya Samiti assembled at Shahid Smark in the city in the noon and submitted a memorandum to the district collector. The farmers, some of them riding in tractor-trolleys, marched through main roads of the city and raised slogans against the agri bills. A heavy police force was deployed in the area.

The farmers termed the laws anti-agriculture and demanded that the Union government immediately revoke it. "The laws will put an end to the mandi system to which every farmer is associated across the country and it does not say a single word on MSP," Abdul Hamid, Kota district president of Kisan Sarvodaya Mandal, said.

He claimed the laws will benefit only big industrialists and businessmen.