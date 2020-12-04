Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blast rocks South African oil refinery, seven injured

An explosion rocked South Africa's second-largest crude oil refinery in Durban on Friday injuring seven people, local emergency services said. The extent of damage or the impact on production at the 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery was not clear. Those injured are in a stable condition, KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesman Robert McKenzie said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 14:48 IST
Blast rocks South African oil refinery, seven injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An explosion rocked South Africa's second-largest crude oil refinery in Durban on Friday injuring seven people, local emergency services said. Engen, which operates the plant and is majority owned by Malaysia's Petronas, said a fire broke out at around 0510 GMT and was extinguished by 0645 GMT.

"I saw a massive fireball at the centre of the refinery with thick black smoke billowing from it. A few minutes later many vehicles passed by my home," Durban resident Shane Lloyd Pretorius told Reuters. The extent of damage or the impact on production at the 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery was not clear.

Those injured are in a stable condition, KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesman Robert McKenzie said. Engen said in a statement that the cause of the fire was under investigation. It made no mention of injuries or output and said it would provide another update later.

A Reuters witness at the scene saw several fire engines spraying foam onto the affected part of the refinery, as well as ambulances, metropolitan police and national police standing by. Africa's most industrialised economy has six refineries, four using crude oil and two synthetic fuel as feedstock. It is a net importer of petroleum products.

The country's third-biggest crude oil refinery, a 100,000 bpd facility operated by Astron Energy in Cape Town, also suffered an explosion earlier this year. Top refinery SAPREF, which is also located in Durban and is a joint venture between BP and Shell, said the incident at Engen's facility had no impact on its operations.

The Engen Refinery and SAPREF form part of a major petrochemical hub on the east coast close to Durban's port. (Additional reporting by Alexander Winning in Johannesburg and Ng Yi Shu in Singapore; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Himani Sarkar, David Evans and Alexander Smith)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Initial response looks 'positive' for PMC Bank resolution, says RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the response from potential investors for reconstruction of crisis-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank looks positive so far. Last month, the fraud-hit multi-stat...

Gold falls Rs 136; silver declines Rs 346

Gold prices fell Rs 136 to Rs 48,813 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid a rupee appreciation and choppy global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 4...

Oral drug blocks coronavirus transmission in ferrets within 24 hours: Study

Treating novel coronavirus infection in ferrets with the antiviral drug Molnupiravir completely suppressed virus transmission among the mammals within 24 hours, reports a new study which may lead to a new therapeutic to curb the COVID-19 pa...

Satin Creditcare Network to expand further in South

Coimbatore, Dec 4 PTI Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, a microfinance institution, plans to expand its presence in South in the near future, a top company official said on Friday. As part of expansion, Satin has opened four branches in Coimbat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020