Plea in SC to remove protesting farmers over COVID-19 fears

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking its directions for immediate removal of the protesting farmers from the borders of the national capital in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, advocate on record Om Prakash Parihar said on Friday. Advocate Om Prakash Parihar, the advocate on record for the petitioner, said that the petition has been filed in view of the fact that the protests may pose a risk of spreading the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital and across the country.

This comes as thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at the gates of the national capital against the recent farm laws passed by the Central government. Meanwhile, farmer leaders and the Centre are engaged in talks to resolve their differences.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)